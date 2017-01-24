Express Employment Professionals Tops Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List

Franchise 500 2017 We get to be a part of people achieving their financial and personal dreams by becoming business owners.

Express Employment Professionals has been named the No. 1 staffing franchise for the sixth consecutive year in the U.S. by Entrepreneur Magazine as part of the magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® list. Overall, Express ranked 31.

"We're proud to be consistently recognized as a leader not only in the staffing industry, but also in the franchising industry," said Bob Funk, CEO of Express and a former chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. "Being ranked the #1 staffing franchise in North America for six straight years is an amazing accomplishment."

The rankings are based on financial strength and stability, growth rate and the number of years a company has been in business.

Additionally, Express has been named one of the best franchises to buy, according to Forbes’ ranking of America’s best franchises. The staffing franchise ranks fifth among franchises with an investment level less than $150,000.

"Express is on track to reach 800 franchises in 2017," said David Lewis, vice president of franchising.

Driven by a passion to put a million people to work annually, Express Employment Professionals is on an aggressive expansion campaign to reach 800 franchise locations in 2017, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Miami and Chicago. The staffing company also has available territories in Louisiana, Ohio and specifically Erie, Pennsylvania and Burlington, Vermont.

"The growth we've experienced this year is really exciting," Funk said. "We get to be a part of people achieving their financial and personal dreams by becoming business owners. As the need for staffing services continues to rise, Express is expanding to meet that need, which will help us reach our long-term goal of putting a million people to work annually."

“We’re a small business operating with a great purpose,” Lewis said. “If you know someone who would be interested in franchise ownership, put us in contact with them and when they are awarded a franchise, we’ll pay a referral fee of $5,000.”

Individuals interested in owning an Express Employment Professionals franchise should email Franchising(at)ExpressPros(dot)com or visit ExpressFranchising.com.

