BatteryPlex.com Unveils New Line of PowerSonic Batteries

SLA battery users can now take advantage of a lighter, safer option. Batteryplex.com, a trusted PowerSonic distributor, has thoroughly vetted the manufacturer's new Lithium Iron Phosphate SLA Battery and has announced that it will be among the first to offer these innovative SLAs to the public.

The new Lithium Iron Phosphate SLA offers a host of advantages over older Lithium Ion SLA battery counterparts. The foremost advantage is its safe and stable chemistry. Lithium iron allows PowerSonic to produce batteries which are less likely to explode, short-circuit or overcharge, even on impact. These benefits are especially important for those whose motorcycles and ATVs currently require SLA batteries to function, as they could reduce the risk of taking additional, battery-related injuries during accidents.

The new batteries also offer a high-degree of convenience as they are 40% lighter than comparable capacity batteries on the market today. This makes them much easier to transport and carry than their traditional counterparts. In addition, they charge far faster.

"BatteryPlex is proud to offer the world's safest and most innovative batteries," says Randy Walker, owner of the BatteryPlex company. "We have a long-standing relationship with PowerSonic, and we are proud that we will be bringing these fantastic new batteries to our customers around the world."

Each of the new SLAs includes a rugged, flame-retardant plastic case and cover. The new SLAs are all certified compliant with EU Battery Directive 2006/66/EC and are UN 38.3, UL1642, UL2054, ICE 62133, FCC and CE approved. The new Lithium Iron Phosphate SLA is available in both a 12.8 Volt model and a 25.6 Volt model.

