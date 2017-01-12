While baseball will probably always be the national pastime in America, and football will likely continue to captivate couch-bound audiences on cold-weather Sundays, a host of sporting events are now becoming quite popular with home-team audiences.

The infographic starts with a look at high-adrenaline disciplines like adventure racing, mountain biking, and more. Regional sports like lacrosse, archery, rugby, and field hockey continue to gain in popularity and are quickly becoming so large that they’re demanding new stadiums and sporting venues to accommodate continually-swelling crowds around the nation. Triathlons are also growing in popularity and comprise three unique events that can challenge even the most ardent of athletes.

Sporting events that are becoming increasingly popular with the mainstream public are now providing marketers throughout a variety of industries with more opportunities to create meaningful connections with new clients. By capitalizing on these new sports fans, organizations can more effectively grow their businesses, especially if they’re employing the latest in marketing tactics.

