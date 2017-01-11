Spinal Simplicity Announces Six New Patents Granted in 2016

Spinal Simplicity, a medical device company developing innovative solutions to treat complex surgical problems announces six new patents were granted to them in 2016, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in the spinal and orthopedic medical device industry.

“2016 was a productive year for Spinal Simplicity’s intellectual property portfolio,” comments Douglas Snell, Director of Engineering for Spinal Simplicity. “Our portfolio now consists of fifty-two (52) U.S. and global patents covering more than seventeen unique inventions in the spinal and orthopedic arenas. Today we offer the Minuteman® interspinous process fusion implant, a truly innovative solution to the lumbar spine market. We intend to maintain this distinction in the industry by protecting the core design elements of our flagship product, the Minuteman®, along with our other core technologies and instrumentation for the spinal and orthopedic fusion markets. Spinal Simplicity has had a positive start to the new year having received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for another U.S. patent, which will raise our total number of granted U.S. patents to sixteen.”

The Minuteman® is a sterile packed, posterior, non-pedicle supplemental fusion and fixation device intended for use in the non-cervical spine (T1-S1). As an alternative to traditional pedicle screws, it is a plating system intended for supplemental fusion in patients with degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, trauma and tumor. The device is available in the U.S. with or without hydroxyapatite coating. The Minuteman® is intended for use with bone graft material and is not intended for stand-alone use.

Todd Moseley, Co-Founder and CEO of Spinal Simplicity, added, “Spinal Simplicity continues to provide the spinal and orthopedic markets with new, differentiating technology that will increase the product offerings available to patients and physicians. Our Company’s innovative products are well-aligned with the spinal and orthopedic markets’ movements toward minimally invasive procedures. We are the only company in this space with an FDA clearance for an MIS lateral approach to the posterior aspect of the spine through an approximate one-inch incision.”

About Spinal Simplicity

Spinal Simplicity, LLC, headquartered in Overland Park, KS, is dedicated to the creation of simple solutions for the treatment of complex spinal disorders. Spinal Simplicity has regulatory clearance for the Minuteman system in the US, Europe and Canada. Our vision is to be the global leader in innovative, simplified surgical solutions, while delivering uncompromising quality. For more information, please visit http://www.spinalsimplicity.com