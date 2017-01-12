IT Central Station, the leading product review site for enterprise technology, announced the top ranked cloud monitoring software of 2016. CA Unified Infrastructure Management (CA UIM) by CA Technologies was top ranked based on peer reviews and crowdsourced buyer intent data from the IT Central Station community. CA was followed by SevOne, Opsview Enterprise, ScienceLogic, and LogicMonitor as the leading cloud monitoring software products of the year.

The IT Central Station ranking is a composite score that includes average rating, number of reviews, and a buyer intent index including number of views, comparisons and follows by IT Central Station visitors. IT Central Station ranking factors and calculations are fully transparent and can be found below the rankings on ITCentralStation.com.

During the past year over two million professionals, including those from 96% of the Fortune 100, have used IT Central Station’s crowdsourced reviews in their technology buying process. All reviews are validated as authentic through IT Central Station's triple authentication process. IT Central Station’s reviews are known for their depth and quality, with an average of 420 words per review.

CA Unified Infrastructure Management was ranked first in its category with 55 reviews from real users. According to one CA UIM review from real user C. Darnell, CA UIM’s most valuable feature is “the ability to be able to pull data out of multiple data sources and surface it all into a single tool. Some of the other tools that we had were very limited, with UIM you can scrape virtually any data source.”

The full set of cloud management software rankings and reviews can be found at https://www.itcentralstation.com/categories/cloud-monitoring-software