Office 365 Session, Microsoft's Collaboration Platform | Philharmonie - Haarlem, Netherlands This conference is a cornerstone to helping tech and business professionals understand and leverage Microsoft’s foremost collaboration platform.

Following BWW Media Group’s acquisition of IT Unity and NC Communications and a successful UnityConnect conference this past November, the company announces the return of the Office 365 conference, Office 365 Engage (formerly European Office 365 Connect). This premier conference will take place 19-22 June 2017 at the Philharmonie in Haarlem, Netherlands.

Office 365 Engage, a UnityConnect event, is Europe’s foremost conference on Microsoft’s enterprise collaboration platform. World-renowned technical and thought leaders will deliver keynotes, sessions, workshops, and panels that teach tech professionals how to solve Office 365 challenges and provide perspective on making the newest Office 365 features work for your business.

“Since our successful European Office 365 Connect event in 2014, we’ve had requests from our attendees and solution providers to bring the conference back to Haarlem,” said Nigel Clapham, Managing Director of Office 365 Engage. “There’s a clear need to educate folks on Office 365’s features and the third-party solutions that are available and we can provide that through a unique and interactive experience.”

Sponsorship opportunities provide engagement with IT pros, developers, and business professionals who are looking for enterprise collaboration solutions that can immediately address their business needs.

“BWW Media Group remains committed to fueling the IT community by continuing to provide opportunities for the tech community to explore, learn, and network,” says George Coll, CEO and Managing Partner of BWW Media Group. Mr. Coll adds that “This conference is a cornerstone to helping tech and business professionals understand and leverage Microsoft’s foremost collaboration platform.”

About BWW Media Group

BWW Media Group is a privately held media company with offices in New York, Chicago, and Ft. Collins, CO. Led by CEO and Managing Partner George A. Coll, BWW Media Group is committed to providing the best content and community resources to help IT professionals and tech enthusiasts get the most out of their technology investments.