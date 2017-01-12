Philadelphia, PA, January 12, 2017—LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc. (LEAF), one of the nation’s largest independent equipment financing companies, today announced that Fronius USA, LLC has chosen LEAF as its exclusive financing partner.

A leader in industrial welding technology, Fronius selected LEAF for its ease-of-use, rapid turnaround and advanced FinanceNOW platform, which gives manufacturers, dealers and their customers complete financing that can be tailored to any desired customer experience, from full-touch service to 100% automation.

“We chose LEAF because it offers our customers a mix of simplicity and versatility that’s unmatched in the financing industry,” said Stefan Mayr, Fronius Director of Sales. “Thanks to our partnership, Fronius customers can now take advantage of equipment financing specially designed to improve results at all phases of our sales cycle. And customers have a powerful new option for flexibly managing cash flow while equipping their facilities with the latest, most productive welding technologies.”

LEAF CEO, Crit DeMent, agreed, expressing his own excitement with the partnership. “We’re pleased to be chosen as Fronius’ exclusive financing partner,” DeMent said. “As a leading independent financing company in the industrial space, we’ve invested heavily in advanced cloud, automation and Big Data technologies to deliver solution financing that easily scales and evolves with the ever-changing needs of our customers. We very much look forward to putting our custom-developed program, expert team and cutting-edge financing technology to work for Fronius and its customers.”

About Fronius USA

Fronius USA, LLC, a subsidiary of Fronius International GmbH, is headquartered in Portage, Indiana and has offices and sales teams coast to coast. With 3,500 employees around the globe, Fronius has the perfect solution for every application. Our products and team are focused on helping businesses improve welding production speed and quality. Fronius products range from small handheld machines to fully automated welding systems.

With our dedicated sales and support staff, Fronius USA will support your company’s needs. We also have a fully equipped demonstration and welding lab featuring manual and robotic MIG, TIG, PLASMA, TWIN and resistance welding, plus a team of engineers ready to help find the perfect solution for your application. For more on Fronius, visit our website at http://www.fronius.us.

About LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc.

LEAF Commercial Capital, Inc. (“LEAF”), headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is one of the leading equipment leasing and finance companies in the U.S. Through its highly automated origination platform, it facilitates the equipment needs of small, mid-sized and enterprise businesses. LEAF serves these needs both directly and through referral relationships with manufacturers, distributors and dealers of essential-use equipment and software in a variety of business sectors, including office products, telephony, technology, medical and light industrial. Learn more at http://www.LEAFnow.com.