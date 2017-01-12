It is an honor to be recognized for this award. The number one priority in our office is to always put the patient first and provide the best care possible. This award gives testimony of our success in enhancing oral health in Lancaster

Smiles by Stevens is excited to announce Dr. Shea Stevens has been awarded the “America’s Top Dentist” Award for Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry by the Consumers’ Research Council of America. The Consumers’ Research Council of America, who is known for recognizing professionals in their respective fields, presents this prestigious award annually. The Washington, D.C. based research organization’s goal is to educate and aid consumers in finding America’s Top Dentists and other professionals.

The 2016 award is the third consecutive award won by Dr. Stevens from the Council. Each award is presented to the brightest in their fields that exemplify exceptional skills, training, and success. Nominations for the award come from fellow dental professionals and the Council makes unbiased selections annually, accepting no fees, donations, sponsorships, or advertising in order to ensure only the best in their respective fields are chosen.

“It is an honor to be recognized for this award. The number one priority in our office is to always put the patient first and provide the best care possible. This award gives testimony of our success in enhancing oral health in Lancaster,” Dr. Shea Stevens.

In addition to this latest honor, Dr. Stevens and his friendly staff have been consistently voted in the Top 20 Dentists in Pennsylvania. Dr. Stevens is also the recipient of the OKU Dental Honor Society Award, Oral Surgery Honors, and AO Dental Society Awards.

Dr. Stevens believes ongoing education is the key for his patients’ care and thus, he strives to maintain state-of-the-art care for his patients. As the 2016 “America’s Top Dentist” in the area of Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry, Dr. Stevens and his team continue their mission to deliver the best dental care available with dedicated service always delivered in a compassionate, stress-free environment.

Bio: Smiles by Stevens utilizes the most modern dental methods in Lancaster, PA. Their goal is to provide patients with advanced dental care techniques plus Botox®, as well as Sleep Apnea care, paired with caring, compassion, and respect. Dr. Stevens has been voted the Best Dentist of Lancaster four times, and is consistently voted among Pennsylvania’s Top 20 Dentists, as well as the recipient of Top Dentist in Lancaster, PA awarded by The International Association of Dentists. His latest award, three years running, is the Top Dentists in America Award presented by the Consumers' Research Council of America.