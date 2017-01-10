Great Point Partners (“GPP”) today announced that Clinical Supplies Management (“CSM”) a GPP II Portfolio company has acquired B&C Group (“B&C”) based in Brussels, Belgium. B&C focuses on providing clinical trial supplies and biomedical sample services. The addition of the B&C operations increases CSM’s footprint to two full-service facilities in Europe and brings additional capabilities in biomedical sample services.

“CSM will leverage the custom systems architecture Phillipe Van der Hofstadt, CEO, and his team developed for B&C across our global network, providing customers with a seamless, world-class operating partner that is scaled to meet their needs and offers flexible solutions and customer service,” said Scott Houlton, CSM Chief Executive Officer.

Steve Weaver, Senior Vice President at Great Point Partners added, “European expansion is a core part of our strategic plan for CSM and this acquisition, which marks the second in Europe within two months, will help CSM better serve all of our pharmaceutical clients in joint U.S. and European clinical trials.”

CSM’s December 2016 acquisition of the Theorem Clinical Supply business in Frankfurt will naturally complement the B&C Group operations in Brussels and offer customers increased capabilities, capacity and provide disaster recovery backup within three hours of each location. Philippe Van der Hofstadt, B&C CEO, will lead the European operations for CSM.

Philippe Van der Hofstadt commented, “B&C is very excited to join CSM and formalize what has been a strong partnership relationship. We believe that CSM, working with Great Point, a leading global health care private equity firm, is perfectly poised to grow and change the industry. The on-demand packaging and direct-to-patient solutions are examples of how CSM is adding value to customers.”

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners ("GPP"), founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with approximately $1 billion of equity capital under management and 28 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new private equity investments from GPP II, which has closed on $215 million. Great Point manages capital in private (GPP I, $156 million and GPP II) and public (BioMedical Value Fund, approximately $560 million) equity funds. Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, services, outsourcing, pharmaceutical infrastructure and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies. Reach Great Point at 203-971-3300 or http://www.gppfunds.com.

About Clinical Supplies Management

Since 1997, CSM has been providing innovative solutions to meet the complex clinical supply challenges pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies face. CSM manages the clinical supply chain for hundreds of satisfied clients worldwide, providing services that keep clinical trials on time and on budget. CSM offers a full suite of cGMP-compliant services, continually delivering quality supplies to clinical sites and patients around the world. From Phase I all the way to large Phase III projects, CSM has the flexibility to meet the needs of all drug trials regardless of size and scope. CSM’s customer-centric approach, revolutionary processes and state-of-the-art clinical services increase efficiencies, reduce costs and improve outcomes for clinical trials. Some of CSM’s clinical services include packaging and labeling, storage and global distribution, controlled drug services, clinical supplies consulting, as well as returns, reconciliation and destruction. Reach CSM at 866-487-3276 or http://www.csmondemand.com