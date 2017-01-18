Dr. Michael Schwartz, a dedicated plastic surgeon, has received the Maintenance of Certification in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. This honor, awarded by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, is for those who have passed all the necessary examinations, completed a graduate study under the authority and approval of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and have undergone peer-reviewed clinical practice experience.

Having obtained the ABFPRS MOC honor means that Dr. Schwartz will able to refer to himself as a Board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon or a Diplomat of the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Inc. based on the rules set by the Draft Guidelines for Truthful Advertising of Physician Services.

Dr. Schwartz has been a dedicated physician for over three decades. In 1981, he received his degree as a doctor of medicine from Baylor College in Houston. Since then, he has practiced medicine in the states of Texas, New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Dr. Schwartz has operated his private practice, Palm Beach Face, in West Palm Beach since 1989. He is also strongly involved with the local medical community, as he has been an active staff member with Good Samaritan Medical Center, St. Mary's Hospital and North Point Surgery & Laser Center, all in West Palm Beach. He is also active with JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Fla.

In addition to his certification as a Diplomat of the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Schwartz is also a Diplomat of the American Board of Otolaryngology since 1986. He is also a member of six professional societies, including the Fellow American College of Surgeons, the Fellow American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the Fellow American Rhinologic Society.

Dr. Schwartz has provided many stimulating lectures on a variety of medical topics since obtaining his license. These include a presentation on "Metastatic Disease to the Mandible," at the Eastern Section of the Triological Society in Boston in 1987 and a presentation on "Non-neoplastic Supraglottic Stenosis of Adult Onset" at XIII World Congress of Otorhinolaryngology in Miami Beach in 1985.

As a facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Schwartz is trained in a wide variety of important procedures. These include rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, neck lifts, chin implants and a variety of face-lifts.

We are thrilled and honored to learn of Dr. Schwartz's certification. As a dedicated and well-trusted medical professional, we know that Dr. Schwartz has earned his certification and will continue to use his medical knowledge to better the world around him.