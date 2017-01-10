Gullicksen Group Announces Continuation of Gift Calendar Tradition

For almost 30 years, Zephyr Real Estate has produced custom calendars as a gift for their clients and colleagues. The calendars traditionally feature subjects unique to San Francisco. Tim Gullicksen of the Gullicksen Group is proud to continue that tradition in 2017.

This year’s calendar showcases Secret Gardens, public mini parks and privately-owned public open spaces all over the city. San Francisco is home to over 30 mini parks and more than 50 privately-owned, public open spaces. From Coleridge Mini Park, with its panoramic city views, to Juri Commons, a park originating from a stretch of one of California’s first inter-city rail links, these Secret Gardens merit exploration and a diversion from the usual clamor of the city.

Part of the calendar enterprise includes Zephyr’s tradition of giving back to the community it calls home. This year’s donation goes to The Neighborhood Beautification Program (Community Challenge Grant Program). The program donates funds to communities, businesses, schools and nonprofits to help improve their neighborhood’s public spaces. Past donations made include those to the SF Museum and Historical Society, SF Parks Alliance, and the SF Arts Commission.

Past year’s calendars have featured movies set in San Francisco (Cinematic San Francisco), famous stairways and slides (Chutes and Ladders), and historic pubs and bars (San Francisco After Dark). These, as well as all the others, are quite collectible and reveal some of the City’s best-kept secrets.

“Our clients, friends and family truly appreciate these beautiful tributes to the city we love,” said Tim Gullicksen of the Gullicksen Group. "That's why we continue to participate in this long-standing tradition."

To receive a calendar, please contact any of the agents of the Gullicksen Group. Supplies are limited.

About the company:

Tim Gullicksen has been a top-producing real estate agent since he first entered into the business and takes great pride in managing every aspect of each transaction. After graduating from high school in the South Bay, Tim earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of California-Berkeley. He went on to earn his teaching credentials from JFK University in Orinda and taught kindergarten in the San Jose Unified School District. He brings an educational approach to real estate developed from that background and sees himself as a facilitator of property transactions. For more information, visit his website at http://www.timgullicksensf.com/.