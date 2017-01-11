KnowledgeTree Announces Sean O’Leary as its New CEO

KnowledgeTree, a leading provider of sales enablement technology, today announced Sean O’Leary as its new CEO. For 25 years, Mr. O’Leary has built hyper-growth sales and marketing machines at the world’s most innovative technology companies. Now he will leverage KnowledgeTree’s robust product and sales momentum to extend its market leadership.

Mr. O'Leary began his career as a sales enablement pioneer, first with Cabletron, then by building Cisco Systems’ worldwide inside sales organization. He created global go-to-market teams at Motorola, Good Technology, and TapRoot Systems before joining StrikeIron in 2010. There he successfully grew the marketing technology vendor before its acquisition by Informatica in 2014.

“This is an incredible time to lead KnowledgeTree,” said Mr. O'Leary. “Our sales enablement technologies drive proven revenue gains at over 400 organizations worldwide. And now, thanks to our product leadership and market recognition, our adoption is faster than ever. I am excited to build on this momentum as we scale KnowledgeTree to meet demand.”

Mr. O'Leary will leverage KnowledgeTree’s continued product and market growth:



Market Traction Builds: KnowledgeTree accelerated sales in 2016 as increased volumes of high-growth and enterprise customers adopted and upgraded use. The company posted its largest quarter ever for its sales enablement solution, as leaders like Western Digital, Wolters Kluwer, and Software AG chose KnowledgeTree.

Product Innovation Quickens: KnowledgeTree maintained a blistering pace of product delivery in 2016. It extended its predictive technology deeper into the workflow of sales and post-sales teams. Now, intelligent content recommendations surface in standard and bulk email tools and on any record, including in third-party applications, within Salesforce.com.

Mr. O'Leary joins as CEO effective immediately and continues his role as a KnowledgeTree board member.

About KnowledgeTree

KnowledgeTree pushes winning content to sales teams where they work — doubling prospect engagement and tripling content use. Our software surfaces the most effective content for any sales situation — right in Salesforce.com and email. Leading companies like Western Digital, Wolters Kluwer, RingCentral, and Zoom rely on KnowledgeTree to equip their sales teams with effective marketing content.