AIA Praises Governor Cuomo’s Ridesharing Proposal

Alison Cooper, American Insurance Association (AIA) vice president for state affairs, northeast region, issued the following statement in support of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s (D) legislative proposal to regulate transportation network companies (TNCs) in New York State. The proposal was unveiled in the governor’s State of the State address earlier today in Buffalo and sets forth necessary insurance and other requirements that will allow for the operation of TNCs throughout the entire State. Currently, TNCs are only allowed to operate in New York City.

Ms. Cooper’s statement follows:

“AIA welcomes today’s announcement by the Governor that he will propose legislation to regulate the use and operation of transportation network companies in New York State. This legislation is necessary to expand the availability of TNCs outside of New York City and sets forth the appropriate automobile insurance coverage requirements to ensure that TNC drivers, passengers and the public at large are adequately protected. We thank the Governor for his leadership on this issue and look forward to working with him and the Legislature to enact TNC legislation that conforms to the insurance compromise agreement that has been enacted in 40 other states across the country.”