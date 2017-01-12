“We know our employees are our most valued resource, and we make it a point to consistently create a culture that fosters employee appreciation, recognition, and enrichment," said Chris Stone, The Trade Group’s Founder and CEO.

The Trade Group is proud to announce it has been selected as one of Dallas/Fort Worth’s “Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in 2017” under The National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The Best and Brightest competition “strives to recognize the most influential, trend-setting companies across the country and regionally in focused programs.”

According to their website, “The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.”

The Trade Group was awarded the title among other select companies in the Dallas/Fort Worth region. Employees within each business were sent a survey inquiring about their personal experience with the company and how well it functions based on criteria such as “communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.” The Trade Group is invited to celebrate with all other winning companies in a regional event on January 23, 2017 at the Dallas Arboretum.

The Trade Group was also encouraged to submit a minute-long video as part of a social media contest, showcasing their company culture and why they are one of the best and brightest companies to work for, which of course they jumped at the chance. Take a look at just some of the fun TTG employees had, not only with each other, but also coming together to give back to their community.

“We are truly honored to be named one of the Dallas/Fort Worth Best and Brightest Companies to Work For”, said Chris Stone, The Trade Group’s Founder and CEO. “We know our employees are our most valued resource, and we make it a point to consistently create a culture that fosters employee appreciation, recognition, and enrichment. We are humbled and honored to be recognized for this award.”

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® has partnered this year with Irving Cares for their community give-back program. TTG is proud to participate in this community project and has committed to contribute requested items to the hygiene kits being created to give those who are in need.

To view the complete list of Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation winners for 2017, visit 101BestandBrightest.com.

About The Trade Group

The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more.