“Help Me Help You”: a compilation of moving messages to outline specific ways to develop a loving and strong relationship with God. “Help Me Help You” is the creation of published author, Tiffany Ciolek, a dedicated writer and author.

Tiffany describes her journey to God and her hope for the reader: "As a new believer, I had so many basic questions and wasn’t really sure where to find the answers. I knew I should start reading the Bible, but I had no idea where to even start. Maybe you are feeling the same way. Submitting your life to Jesus Christ is the most important decision you will make. That is where the journey begins. But what do you do from there?".

She continues, "In each devotional I share with you ways that I have grown in my relationship with God. These are my personal experiences living out scripture. I end each devotional with questions that will hopefully lead to your own personal reflection and prayer. I pray my testimony encourages you in your faith. We all have a story—our own personal journey with Christ. This is my story—the beginning of my personal journey with Christ. My prayer is that this book helps you discover your own journey with Jesus".

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffany Ciolek’s new book takes the reader on a journey of discovery and reflection as a walk with God becomes a lifelong stronghold in the believer's life.

