Odoro, the world leader in patient self-scheduling solutions, will demonstrate its Schedlogic™ technology at HIMSS17 in Orlando. Seventy-seven percent of today’s patients indicate they want the ability to self-book doctor appointments. Odoro’s rules-based, self-scheduling Schedlogic™ solution offers this capability by utilizing customized questions – specific to each practice -- to determine the personal scheduling needs of patients, and data from the practice’s EMR to self-book appointments from any device, online or offline, anytime, using customized rules and parameters established by each medical practice.

Odoro’s technology provides patients with 24/7 access and significantly reduces the office staff’s workload. Every practitioner can have his or her own set of customized rules for accepting appointments. The self-scheduling solution is fast and easy to implement and is in use today by over 1,000 medical practices, covering 2.6 million patients, with an excess of 10 million appointments set annually. After implementation, 70 percent of a medical practice’s patients self-schedule their appointment, reducing no-shows by 85 percent.

In today’s healthcare economic environment with continually dwindling reimbursements, medical practices need to protect and grow their revenue streams by every means possible. Odoro’s self-scheduling patient appointment solution provides fast results with a proven ROI. A large medical practice recently achieved a savings of $10,931 per provider in annual costs, while eliminating the need to hire five new staff members. Currently 81% of the practice’s bookings are self-service.

About Odoro

Odoro’s technology solutions were created to bring a new reality to doctors and their patients. A reality where patients can self-book their appointments using technology that is fully automated, adaptable, and personalized to meet each individual practitioner’s needs, giving them more time to practice medicine. In our new reality, patients can self-schedule their appointments any time from any device, online or offline, providing a satisfying patient experience.

Our technology has become a reality through the growing adoption of our personalized schedule management solutions, tailored specifically to each medical practice. We are proud to be working with physicians and medical practices worldwide to change the way medical practices and patients communicate.