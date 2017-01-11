Medpricer - healthcare’s leading cost management platform for purchased services. By expanding Medpricer’s software R&D and Engineering capabilities, we can more quickly empower our customers to find, get and keep purchased services cost savings themselves without the use of GPOs or Consultants.

Medpricer, healthcare’s leading cost management platform for purchased services, announced the expansion of its R&D and Engineering operations with a new software development center. The purpose of this center is to design and develop high-quality software that will provide hospitals with the ability to significantly increase savings potential in purchased services.

Two executive leaders have been added to the Medpricer team to manage and operate this center located in Walnut Creek, California.

Mickey Meehan will lead product management and product marketing as VP of Products and Anton Vishnyak will lead Software Engineering as CTO and VP of Engineering. Together, this executive team will fuel the development and growth of Medpricer’s Purchased Services Cost Management platform.

Prior to Medpricer, Mr. Meehan was Chief Operating Officer at Mobitor, Inc. and Mr. Vishnyak was CTO and VP of Engineering also at Mobitor. They both bring extensive experience in designing and building supply chain management platforms for healthcare.

“Our customers tell us they want one platform containing the tools and intelligence to manage the full spectrum of purchased services sourcing needs. By expanding Medpricer’s software R&D and Engineering capabilities through Mickey and Anton’s leadership, we can more quickly empower our customers to find, get and keep purchased services cost savings themselves without the use of GPOs or Consultants,” said Chris Gormley, CEO of Medpricer.

Medpricer’s technology solutions and services provide innovative and proven ways for healthcare providers to sustain savings in purchased services to address ongoing financial pressures including:



Analytics to pinpoint purchased services spend and savings opportunities and see real-time costs at the category, vendor and facility level.

Sourcing that provides a customizable blend of technology, on-demand services, process and intelligence to streamline and maximize the competitive bidding process resulting in immediate cost reductions and favorable contract terms.

Benchmarking to evaluate purchased services spend against competitive bidding results for accurate price comparisons.

Hospitals interested in requesting a demo of Medpricer’s Purchased Services Cost Management Platform to find, get and keep purchased services cost savings can click here.

About Medpricer

Medpricer is healthcare’s leading cost management platform for purchased services and offers the industry’s only comprehensive Purchased Services System to blend cloud-based technology with on-demand consulting services across analytics, sourcing and benchmarking. Using Medpricer, healthcare providers can realize an average of 24% savings and a 40% faster sourcing cycle.