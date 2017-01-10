"Community banks are on the cutting edge of financial investment within their communities—excessive regulation should not prevent them from powering small businesses that will innovate and create jobs," said ICBA President and CEO Camden R. Fine.

The Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) today unveiled its 2017 Plan for Prosperity regulatory relief platform for the 115th Congress. The new Plan for Prosperity, which was also shared with the Trump transition team and key Congressional offices, is a pro-growth regulatory relief agenda that outlines a set of aggressive measures that would eliminate onerous regulatory burdens on community banks that stifle lending and innovation.

“Community banks are on the cutting edge of financial investment within their communities—excessive regulation should not prevent them from powering small businesses that will innovate and create jobs at the local level and beyond,” said ICBA President and CEO Camden R. Fine. “As the new Congress and administration start their work in Washington, ICBA will be here every step of the way to ensure that community banks have a seat at the table so real progress can be made for the betterment of communities nationwide.”

ICBA’s revamped Plan for Prosperity builds on the solid foundation of its past installment, which advanced last year in both the House and Senate through more than 60 bills embodying nearly every provision of the plan. Community bank-specific provisions were also included in the House Financial Services Committee’s robust Financial CHOICE Act, which will continue to be a major focus in 2017.

“Much more work needs to be done for our nation’s nearly 6,000 community banks and the small towns, suburban and urban areas they serve,” Fine said. “ICBA’s Plan for Prosperity is the unequivocal place to start.”

ICBA will advocate its pro-growth community bank agenda by remaining laser-focused in the following areas:

Access to capital



Restore the original intent of the Basel III rule

Create a more accurate identification of “systemic risk”

Spur additional capital for small bank holding companies by modernizing the Federal Reserve’s policy statement

Relieve community banks from excessive Securities and Exchange Commission rules

Repeal the Collins Amendment for non-SIFIs

Address minority bank capital challenges

Regulatory relief



Balance consumer regulation through more inclusive and accountable Consumer Financial Protection Bureau governance

Eliminate arbitrary “disparate impact” fair lending lawsuits

Ensure the viability of mutual banks through new charter and capital options

Support rigorous cost-benefit analyses of all new rules to determine if they are justified and indeed needed

Modernize the Bank Secrecy Act

Cut the red tape in small business lending by eliminating burdensome data collection

Target the Volcker Rule on a bank’s individual risk

Preserve access to investment advice for middle-class savers

Mortgage reform



Create a safe harbor from onerous underwriting standards

Establish relief from burdensome HMDA, escrow and appraisal requirements

Preserve the ability for community banks to continue servicing mortgage loans

Reform the closing process and accompanying paperwork

Bank oversight and examination



Strengthen accountability in bank exams and create a workable appeals process

Reform bank oversight and examination to better target risk

Tax relief



Lower marginal rates needed for individuals, corporations, and businesses

Incentivize credit for low- and middle-income customers and American agriculture

Modernize Subchapter S constraints

Create a limited liability corporation option for community banks

Repeal the estate tax

Update the bank qualified bond issuer limitation

Support a five-year loss carryback that encourages lending during economic downturns

Create a tax credit for Bank Secrecy Act compliance costs

Agriculture and rural America



Address arbitrary agricultural loan concentration limits

Institute tax relief for rural lending

To access ICBA’s Plan for Prosperity, visit ICBA’s website. To learn more how you can advocate for the provisions outlined, visit ICBA’s Be Heard website and contact your member of Congress today.

