ACMT is pleased to announce that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) has officially recognized medical toxicology as a medical subspecialty and will be assigning a unique specialty code for medical toxicology beginning in 2017. Medical toxicology, which is recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties, focuses on the diagnosis, management, and prevention of poisoning and other adverse health effects due to medications, occupational and environmental toxins, and biological agents. Medical toxicologists are involved in the comprehensive high level care of persons who come into contact with drugs, substances or other agents that may pose a threat to their wellbeing. Published evidence supports the benefit to patients and cost-savings to healthcare facilities of medical toxicology admitting and consult services.

When the new specialty code becomes available, medical toxicology will be appropriately recognized as a unique specialty by CMS and also private insurers. This recognition by CMS empowers medical toxicologists to obtain reimbursement for their service to patients across the United States. The specialty code will enhance the ability to bill for services offered to new patients, and also potentially reduce medical claims denials. In addition, the presence of a specialty code for medical toxicology will help researchers better determine the quality of care rendered and impact medical toxicologists have in group practices.

The ACMT practice committee, lead by Dr. Danyal Ibrahim, spearheaded the application to CMS for the specialty code over the past year and a half with support from the American College of Emergency Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, and the American Board of Emergency Medicine Medical Toxicology Sub-board. Dr. Ibrahim reports “Without the specialty code, medical toxicology has been in the blind spot as far as CMS and other private insurers are concerned. Our impact on our patients is hidden within other specialties like emergency medicine, pediatrics, occupational medicine and others. This monumental achievement is a game changer and will translate into better care for our patients”.

ACMT is a professional, non-profit association of physicians with recognized expertise in medical toxicology. The ACMT mission is to advance quality care of poisoned patients and public health through physicians who specialize in consultative, emergency, environmental, forensic, and occupational toxicology. For more information, visit http://www.acmt.net, or follow on Twitter @acmt.