The American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM) announced today that, in two short months, nearly 200 clinicians have already registered to be part of the inaugural cohort testing for board certification in the field of Lifestyle Medicine. Scheduled on the heels of Lifestyle Medicine 2017, the annual conference of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine(ACLM), ABLM’s certification testing will take place on October 26 at the Westin La Paloma Resort in Tucson, AZ. ABLM will issue Certification in Lifestyle Medicine to MDs and DOs, with ACLM issuing certification to PhD and Masters allied health professionals.

"I'm excited about the ability to differentiate evidence based Lifestyle Medicine practitioners from those who say they practice Lifestyle Medicine but are not applying evidence based approaches,” explained ABLM Board Chairman Wayne Dysinger, MD, MPH, CEO of Riverside, CA-based Lifestyle Medicine Solutions. “I'm also very pleased with the direction ABLM is going regarding re-certification. ABLM plans to work with innovative technologies to make certification ongoing rather than more traditional re-certification approaches."

ABLM Executive Director Stephan Herzog, is excited about the global aspect of the upcoming certification: “We have contributions from the European Lifestyle Medicine Organization (ELMO), the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine (ASLM) and the Asian Society of Lifestyle Medicine, which, to my knowledge, makes this the first global certification effort in any field of medicine.”

The domestic and global burden of lifestyle-related chronic disease is increasing at an alarming pace. Yet, the vast majority of these degenerative conditions are rooted in poor lifestyle choices. The medical community is awakening to the urgent need to make lifestyle medicine the cornerstone of clinical practice, wherein lifestyle is used as a therapeutic intervention to prevent, treat, and even reverse 80% or more of all chronic disease.

