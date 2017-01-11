The Tango TX1 now detects H2S from 0-500 ppm and is equipped with acknowledgeable gas alerts.

Industrial Scientific, the global leader in gas detection, is pleased to announce several updates to Tango™ TX1 single gas monitors including extended H2S sensor range, acknowledgeable gas alerts, and other improvements.

By the end of January 2017, all Tango TX1 H2S sensors that ship will have an extended sensor range. Sensors previously ranged from 0-200 ppm, but will now measure from 0-500 ppm while maintaining accuracy, response times, and cross-sensitivity performance.

Acknowledgeable gas alerts, added in the newest firmware version 1.8, are optional alerts below the low alarm setpoint. When a gas concentration exceeds the acknowledgeable gas alert setpoint, the instrument activates indicators to alert operators that they may be approaching a dangerous condition. Operators can acknowledge and temporarily silence these indicators while continuing to work. This feature can provide an early warning of potential hazards while limiting nuisance alarms that can desensitize users, particularly for applications where gas concentrations are expected and frequent.

To upgrade Tango TX1 firmware, users can dock the instrument on a DSXi or iNet DS Docking Station or contact their local Industrial Scientific Service Center for assistance.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

As the global leader in gas detection, Industrial Scientific provides gas detection products and services that keep workers safe in hazardous environments. The company’s 700 employees in 21 countries are committed to preserving human life, and have dedicated their careers to ending death on the job in this century. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh (USA), Industrial Scientific also has operations based in Arras (France) and Shanghai (China), and provides technical services to customers from local service centers around the world. Industrial Scientific is the parent company to Predictive Solutions Corporation (http://www.predictivesolutions.com). For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.