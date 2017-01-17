CMWL Releases New Podcast on Exercise & Weight Management

“A lot of people think that in order to lose weight you need to spend hours every day pounding away on the treadmill, which couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The Center for Medical Weight Loss (CMWL) has released its newest “Weight Loss Talk” podcast episode focusing on the role exercise plays as part of a medically-supervised weight loss plan. The episode comes at a time of year where many people make a New Year’s resolution to lose weight and turn to exercise as their primary tactic to shed pounds. The new podcast episode offers tips on how to start an exercise routine, speaking specifically to listeners who have had challenges doing so in the past. It also clarifies common misconceptions of exercise as a primary driver of weight loss.

“Exercise is often very misunderstood when it comes to the clinical weight loss process,” says Dr. Matthew Pinto, CMWL’s Medical Director and host of the “Weight Loss Talk” podcast. “A lot of people think that in order to lose weight you need to spend hours every day pounding away on the treadmill, which couldn’t be further from the truth.”

In the podcast, Dr. Pinto explains that when treating his patients suffering from obesity, he starts out by focusing on their food management first. Nutritional changes, such controlled calorie intake and improved food quality choices, have greater impact on weight loss than physical activity. Adding exercise to a food management strategy can give weight loss a boost, but the real value physical activity delivers has more to do with the long term. In a 2014 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition*, scientists found that people who consumed high-protein diets and meal replacements had better weight loss results than those who only exercised without making changes to their diets. A 10-year study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine** found that a key behavior of participants who maintained their weight loss of 30 or more pounds was continued physical activity.

“Once patients reach their target healthy weight, their new goal is to maintain that weight for the rest of their lives,” says Dr. Pinto. “Clinical research shows that physical activity is an essential component in maintaining weight. It’s one of the most important things anyone can do to prevent weight regain.”

The podcast episode provides tips for those in need of more information on starting an exercise routine.

“Adding exercise to your day is a lot easier than most people think. A lot of my patients actually say they should have started doing it much earlier because it makes them feel so good and strong,” says Dr. Pinto. “There’s an “aha” moment that comes with exercise I’d love for everyone to experience.”

CMWL’s “Weight Loss Talk” podcast is available on CMWL.com and iTunes.

