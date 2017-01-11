Florida Farm Bureau Receives Highest Achievement

FFB President John Hoblick, left, accepts the 2016 Pinnacle Award from American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall during the AFBF's Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Ariz. on Jan. 8.

Florida Farm Bureau received the 2016 Pinnacle Award for outstanding member programs and achievement in 2016.

The Pinnacle Award was presented by the American Farm Bureau Federation at its 2017 Annual Convention in Phoenix on Jan. 8.

This is the third time Florida Farm Bureau has received the Pinnacle Award in five years.

“Our organization is one of the best state Farm Bureaus in the nation,” said Florida Farm Bureau President John Hoblick. “I am very proud of our volunteer leaders, our members and our staff and thank everyone for their contributions to make this happen.”

The state organization also received the Awards of Excellence for outstanding achievements in six program areas and the President’s Award for achieving membership quota and demonstrating superiority in three Awards of Excellence categories.

Florida Farm Bureau, the state's largest general agricultural organization, represents more than 145,000 member-families.

