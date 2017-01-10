WEDI Releases Issue Brief on Introduction to Telehealth Codes

WEDI logo The use of telehealth to care for patients is gaining more traction among providers, patients, and health care payers.

WEDI, the nation’s leading authority on the use of health IT to create efficiencies in healthcare information exchange, announced the release of an educational issue brief on an Introduction to Telehealth Codes. This issue brief was developed by the WEDI Innovative Encounters Workgroup with the intention to provide introductory information on codes for telehealth services by individual health care providers. The Innovative Encounters Workgroup is planning to develop a separate issue brief on the payer perspective of telehealth codes for future release.

Per the Issue Brief: “The use of telehealth to care for patients is gaining more traction among providers, patients, and health care payers. As telehealth services increase, more and more providers will want to offer these services and they will need knowledge of the codes for these services. Currently, there are codes available to identify telehealth services. Ongoing acknowledgment of the application of current codes or the development of new codes will further address the needs for coding for telehealth services and potentially address current challenges with adoption of new technologies for delivering healthcare services.”

Some challenges for telehealth coding that are recommended to be addressed to spur further adoption of telehealth services are identified within the issue brief. These include:



Lack of definitions to distinguish telehealth data generation from telehealth patient services;

Industry assumption of gaps in current codes to identify telehealth services;

Creation of codes for universal use that still capture various nuances of telehealth services;

Coverage, valuation and payment of telehealth services vary significantly among payers;

Requirements that must be met for a valid telehealth service vary among payers;

Limitations on aggregation of gathered data into consumable reports; and

Definitions of telehealth services vary among states.

The Innovative Encounters Workgroup is planning to focus on barriers for the adoption of telehealth services in its future work.

Download the full Introduction to Telehealth Codes Issue Brief here.

For more information on WEDI’s industry efforts surrounding telehealth and innovative encounters, please visit the WEDI Innovative Encounters Workgroup page.

About WEDI

The Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI) is the leading authority on the use of health IT to improve healthcare information exchange in order to enhance the quality of care, improve efficiency, and reduce costs of our nation’s healthcare system. WEDI was formed in 1991 by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) and was designated in the 1996 HIPAA legislation as an advisor to HHS. WEDI’s membership includes a broad coalition of organizations, including: hospitals, providers, health plans, vendors, government agencies, consumers, not-for-profit organizations, and standards development organizations. To learn more, visit http://www.wedi.org and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.