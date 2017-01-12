"The fact that our products keep winning these accolades speaks volumes to the dedication and professionalism of the FIREFX team"

As the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) drew to a close, all of the products and projects were considered and the votes were all tallied; the Consumer Technology Association product of the year judges rendered their final decisions.

The FIREFX team has done it again. For the fourth year in a row FIREFX has been recognized at CES with the CTA Mark Of Excellence Award for Media Management Product of the Year. This marks the fourth consecutive year that FIREFX has been bestowed the award for their remarkable, high performance media system.

"The fact that our products keep winning these accolades speaks volumes to the dedication and professionalism of the FIREFX team," stated Larry Allhands, CEO of FIREFX, "I am both humbled and proud of the team we have built at FIREFX and look forward to delivering an even greater impact to the IoT cyber security market than we have to the media system market in 2017 with our new Network Guardian product line."

The Consumer Technology Association's Mark of Excellence System Integrator Awards Program recognizes the best in custom integration and installed technology. Custom installers can select from 15 different categories to submit projects ranging from security, energy management, tele-wellness and home theater. Manufacturers can submit entries for products in 21 categories. FIREFX's entry 4K Media Player with Live TV took home the product of the year award in the Media Management System category while their Network Guardian IoT Security Router came in as runner up in the Networking Product of the Year category.

See the winners here: http://www.cepro.com/article/cta_names_2017_mark_of_excellence_award_winners_at_ces

The 4K Media Player with Live TV concept came from the desire to join the ability to watch live TV and a user's private digital library through the same interface. Utilizing SiliconDust technology, FIREFX has successfully integrated the live TV option to their award winning Black Ice interface allowing the user to connect their FIREFX Media system to the HDHomeRun device with over the air TV signals or with a cable card, and then stream the channels over the network.

"The simplicity of setup for the system integrator and ease of use for the end user is what really sent us in this direction," said Mike Berman, Senior Vice President of Business Development, "We know that as home automation becomes more and more complex, and anything we can do to simplify things will make our product even more desirable to the custom installation market."

About FIREFX

FIREFX was formed in 2011 as the developers of the FIREFX High Performance Media System. As CEDIA members since 2012, FIREFX's award-winning media platform has consistently delivered superior performance, reliability, and simplicity at a reasonable price point. FIREFX has now combined industry experience, proven software, military grade hardware components and years of military cyber experience to create an IoT network security device for home and business automation networks. http://www.firefx.tv

About The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

As a catalyst to the dynamic technology industry, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ accelerates growth and progress for the fast-paced economy. With leading market research, CTA educates members, and by establishing standards, CTA shapes the industry at large. https://www.cta.tech/