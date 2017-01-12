“Perilous Path”: an immersive text about the culture and religion of the Middle East from the inside out.

“Perilous Path” is the creation of published author, Ari Barzanji, born in the shadows of the mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan, into a culture rife with conflict, war, and inconsistencies. He experienced the wrath of war at an early age when, during the Kurdish insurrection, the government of Baghdad killed his elder brother and sent his lifeless body to his parents. Ari grew up dreaming of a better life because he found no home in his surroundings. He yearned for peace and freedom, concepts as elusive to his culture as the wisp of mist playing on the mountaintops. He graduated from the University of Baghdad with a bachelor’s degree in Food Technology and Human Nutrition. In the middle of the nineties, the political circumstances forced him to flee his country and live in a refugee camp in Iran. Afterward, and thanks to “Operation Pacific Haven,” organized by the United Sates Department of State, he and four thousand Kurdish individuals were airlifted to Guam. While in the states, Ari continued his education and now does speaking events in his spare time.

Ari believes that "(this book) is not like any other that you have read. This is a book that you will want to read more than once, and a story that you will never forget".

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ari Barzanji’s new book is a fascinating novel, both humbling and uplifting, with a power of its own to transport the reader to a war-torn landscape.

April 1991, Iraqi Kurdistan: the mountains echoed the sound of exploding bombs. A young Kurd hunched over in the fetal position trying to protect himself from what was coming. The grey clouds suspended in the grim sky, the air smelled like gunpowder. His heart pounded in his chest. The seconds ticked slowly like molasses on dry wood while the firing squad awaited their orders to shoot. The refugee experiences the taste of food gratefully devoured after days of starvation; sees the impressive beauty and power of a landscape both breathtaking and cruel; and hears the lilt of foreign tongues expressing emotion and beliefs framed in a culture that stresses politeness to an extreme, while excusing practices that sound barbaric to Western ears. Learn about the hardship, tragedy, strength, miracles, and quest for truth that define the life of a young man thrust unwillingly into situations beyond his control, yet determined and in love with life.

