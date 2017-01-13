“This Congress is a unique, professionally-driven educational opportunity for clinicians and scientists with different levels of interest in thoracic oncology,” touts Dr. Giorgio V. Scagliotti, Congress Chairman.

The 18th European Congress: Perspectives in Lung Cancer will be held in Madrid at the Melia Avenida America hotel on March 3-4, 2017. This Congress is expertly designed to meet the educational needs of European oncology clinicians and researchers who are focused on the management of patients with lung cancer.

Chaired by Dr. Giorgio V. Scagliotti, Professor of Oncology at the University of Torino, and organized by Imedex, the Congress offers a highly-regarded, two-day educational experience featuring case-based presentations, interactive panel discussions, and debate-style sessions; all formats that have been reported as being highly useful by former attendees. Main conference topics include the use of immunotherapy, in particular checkpoint inhibitors for NSCLC; best practices for use of radiotherapy; oncogenic drivers of lung cancer; and the emerging role of liquid biopsies. These topics will be anchored by sessions on diagnosis, prevention, and staging. The faculty is an all-star lineup of more than 20 renowned thought leaders in thoracic oncology—including from leading institutions such as the University of Turin, University of Barcelona, and the Netherlands Cancer Institute. Visit http://www.perspectivesinlungcancer.com for the Congress’ full scientific agenda and faculty.

As the founding chairman, Dr. Scagliotti touts the Congress as a “unique, professionally-driven educational opportunity for clinicians and scientists with different levels of interest in thoracic oncology.” He adds, “the way the Congress is organized favors discussion and close interaction between faculty and attendees.”

In its new location of Madrid, the Perspectives in Lung Cancer Congress will benefit from the expertise of local chair, Luis Paz-Ares, MD, PhD, of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre. Dr. Paz-Ares believes the Congress will be a “significant educational opportunity for his clinical peers who practice in Spain and across Europe” as it has been in prior years. Additionally, this Congress has the scientific guarantee of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM).

Imedex will certify this Congress for up to 10.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Congress registration is currently open. Registration discounts are available when registering in advance with rates starting at €249. Visit http://www.perspectivesinlungcancer.com for additional information.

About Imedex®

Imedex, is an ACCME-accredited provider of continuing medical education and a leader in developing and delivering independent, accredited health care education. Imedex educational programs, specializing in oncology, hematology, and gastroenterology, are provided through live events around the world as well as through effective online educational opportunities for on–the-go healthcare providers.

Imedex’s high quality scientific programming translates the latest research into clinically relevant information. Our activities facilitate the needs of time-constrained healthcare professionals who are inundated by information through exceptional organization and outstanding educational value - all with a proven and sustained impact on patient care.

Imedex provides over 50,000 E-learning experiences annually and its live conferences have interfaced with more than 100,000 attendees since 2001. The Company has a global footprint and operates in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

At Imedex, we believe education is the best medicine®. For more information on Imedex and upcoming conferences, visit us online at http://www.imedex.com, on our E-learning Center at http://elc.imedex.com, or via email at registration(at)imedex(dot)com.

