API and MYBiomass announced a Joint-Development Work (JDA) for production of nanocellulose and cellulosic sugars from oil palm empty fruit-bunches (EFBs) into material as enhancing additives in textile, paper, and automotive parts amongst others. The JDA is funded by MYBiomass and harnesses MYBiomass’ strength in oil palm biomass supply, technology adaptation, market development, and combines this with API’s technical and material development expertise. MYBiomass’s goal is to be a pioneer in setting up commercial biorefineries with potential participation from technology providers, off-takers and investors. This is in-line with the Malaysian Biomass Initiative (MBI) as it addresses the potential of moving up the value-chain, promotes sustainable feedstock supply, and shifts focus to higher-value downstream production.

According to MYBiomass’s CEO Ms. R. Puvaneswari, “The biomass potential is huge but remains largely untapped. As an innovative business venture, MYBiomass uses an inclusive 360° public-private business model - bringing feedstock, technology, and market players to bridge supply-chain gaps, and manage risks involved; thus developing a sustainable ecosystem for Biorefineries. We are glad to partner with an innovative and capable company like API to support the national vision of being a regional green chemicals and materials hub. MYBiomass will work closely with downstream partners for product applications and move towards the establishment of the commercial Biorefinery."

API’s CEO Dr. Theodora Retsina remarks, “We are excited to work with MYBiomass to develop market and prototype applications using nanocellulose made from EFBs, which can add value to many established supply chains, including those targeted in this JDA. MYBiomass brings to this partnership innovative thinking to elevate the value created from Malaysia’s natural resources and the integration with partners along the entire supply chain to consumer products. API has developed a suite of nanocellulose products including hydrophilic and hydrophobic varieties. Our Bioplus™ production process is robust, flexible, low cost and can virtually use any biomass as feedstock."

According to Dr. Kim Nelson, VP Nanocellulose Technology, “We are very excited to expand our biorefinery technologies to Malaysia in support of the country’s vision to become a regional green chemicals and biomaterials hub. Upgrading residual biomass to next-generation, high-performance renewable materials such as nanocellulose in support of global job creation and sustainable economic growth is central to API’s mission.”

MYBiomass is a special-purpose-vehicle of the MBI endorsed by the Malaysian Prime Minister during the Inaugural Meeting of the Global Science and Innovation Advisory Council (GSIAC) on 17 May 2011, in New York, United States. Initiated by the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT), MYBiomass is a joint-venture company, together with Felda Global Ventures and Sime Darby, to pioneer high-value green chemicals biorefinery through coordinated aggregation.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, API and its affiliates focus on pioneering renewable materials, fuels, and chemicals from biomass and develop proprietary technologies to be scaled industrially throughout the world. API has been an active biorefinery innovator for over two decades and has developed and demonstrated multiple patented technologies in the field. API has over 100 years of collective experience in scale-up, project management, operations, engineering-procurement-construction, energy integration, and research and development.

