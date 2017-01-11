PowWow Mobile “Our emergence from a categorical startup in 2012 into a market leader is directly related to the trust and confidence our customers and partners have in us."

PowWow Mobile, the leading enterprise mobility platform that allows companies to deliver powerful, modern native mobile apps quickly, simply and economically, today announced that it has been named the “Most Innovative Startup” by AOTMP, global leaders in telecom management best practices and industry standards. Known as the Director’s Award, AOTMP staff chose PowWow Mobile for its SmartUX Platform, which helps enterprises transform legacy Windows and web applications into modern native mobile apps. Judges, at last week’s annual AOTMP Awards banquet at CES in Las Vegas, cited the SmartUX Platform’s technological superiority, the business problems being solved and validation from enterprise customers as the primary reasons PowWow Mobile earned recognition as the “Most Innovative Startup.”

“We are thrilled to honor PowWow Mobile with a Mobility Award for their innovative and breakthrough architecture that solves one of the most important problems in enterprise IT,” said J. Gerry Purdy, Ph.D., Principal Analyst, Mobile and Wireless at AOTMP. “The Mobility Awards honor the best and finest mobile and wireless products and services.”

Winning the AOTMP Director’s Award continues recent momentum for PowWow Mobile, which recently announced 410% revenue growth in 2016 and the acquisition of StarMobile, a rapid mobile application development (RMAD) platform. The award also comes only two months after PowWow Mobile earned “Best Case Study Presentation 2016” at the ET Exchange Summit. Earlier in 2016, Gartner recognized PowWow Mobile as a “Cool Vendor in Mobile App Development.”

“On behalf of everyone at PowWow Mobile, I would like to sincerely thank the AOTMP judges for awarding PowWow Mobile the most innovative startup,” said Kia Behnia, CEO, PowWow Mobile. “Our emergence from a categorical startup in 2012 into a market leader is directly related to the trust and confidence our customers and partners have in us. Today, we are helping organizations in government, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, transportation and other industries around the globe to mobilize their workforces and access the tools and data they need to drive larger digital transformation initiatives.”

PowWow Mobile disrupts the speed, complexity and economics commonly associated with delivering productivity enhancing apps to an increasingly mobile-first workforce. The PowWow SmartUX Platform accelerates mobile app development by transforming existing Windows and web applications and workflows into modern mobile experiences or; by creating net new apps that connect to any third-party data source, API or SQL. With PowWow Mobile, users can easily design and deploy personalized, intelligent and secure apps that run anywhere, on any device (PC, laptop, tablet, phone or watch) and any OS (iOS, Android, Windows 10, or HTML5).

About PowWow Mobile

PowWow Mobile allows enterprises to transform business applications into modern, mobile app experiences. PowWow Mobile eliminates business-IT friction as enterprises seek competitive advantage and increased productivity through mobile for today’s digital workplace. SmartUX Platform accelerates enterprise application transformation by creating new, native mobile apps from any web or Windows app, quickly without sacrificing quality, and at a lower cost than custom solutions or other tools. PowWow Mobile works with customers across industries, including financial services, healthcare, telecom, software, consulting and public sector. PowWow Mobile is based in San Francisco. Learn more at http://www.powwowmobile.com