From January 5 through January 8, Compass Health Brands™, the largest provider of pain management devices, attended CES 2017 and announced its plans to release seven new TENS, EMS and massage technology devices. These product launches reflect the company’s ongoing effort to remedy America’s prescription pain killer epidemic by offering consumers natural pain relief solutions that really work.

The seven new devices will join Compass Health’s AccuRelief and Thera-Med product lines and will be distributed via Carex Health Brands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Compass Health Brands. The products joining the AccuRelief Family of Devices will include the second generation of the AccuRelief Remote Control Wireless and the second generation of the Single Channel and Dual Channel AccuRelief devices.

The first TENS devices to join the Thera-Med brand will include the single-channel Thera-Med Sport Core, the dual-channel Thera-Med Sport Pain Shield, the wireless Thera-MED Sport 360+ (a three-in-one TENS, EMS and massage device that is compatible with a mobile app) and the Thera-Med Sport Move, a wearable TENS product for the neck, back, knee and elbow.

At the event, Compass Health Brands offered journalists the opportunity to rent the AccuRelief Remote Control Wireless to combat any soreness, aches and pains that often arise during the show. Dozens of journalists also stopped by Compass Health’s booth and used its AccuRelief Ultimate Foot Circulator for foot pain relief.

“CES 2017 was an outstanding event as it provided our company the opportunity to unveil our new, cutting-edge devices that we’re confident will prove life-changing for so many consumers,” said Compass Health Brands’ VP of Marketing – Retail, Jeff Swain. “We were honored to be able to rent out our AccuRelief Wireless Remote Control TENS and AccuRelief Ultimate Foot Circulator for journalists to combat their pain and eliminate discomfort during the show. While enjoyable, events like CES can be really tough on the body. We were so proud that our devices allowed reporters the opportunity to experience CES, completely pain-free.”

The release date and distribution info for the company's new devices will be announced mid-2017.To receive a copy of Compass Health Brands’ CES 2017 press kit or to sample any of the company’s pain management devices for editorial consideration, please contact T-Aira Sims [taira@crierpr.com]. For more information about the AccuRelief or Thera-Med product lines, please visit Carex.com or follow @CarexHealth on social media. For more information about Compass Health Brands visit Compasshealthbrands.com.

