In the Balance Innovations booth, retailers can see how VeriBalance connects systems and devices like intelligent cash drawers, recyclers, and self-checkouts to deliver powerful analytics and streamline currency management

Balance Innovations will showcase its VeriBalance currency management platform — designed for both store and corporate users — including new integrations with intelligent cash drawers and video surveillance systems, at the National Retail Foundation (NRF) Big Show January 15-17 in booth 4263.

At the show, staff will demonstrate how the platform enables some of the world’s largest retailers to combat labor cost increases associated with rising minimum wage rates. At the store level, employees finish reconciliation tasks faster and more accurately so they can spend time on other areas like training, merchandising, omnichannel fulfillment and overall customer experience. At corporate, real-time alerts and reports provide a comprehensive view of store activity, enabling immediate action and saving valuable time.

In the Balance Innovations booth, retailers can see how VeriBalance connects systems and devices like intelligent cash drawers, recyclers, and self-checkouts — regardless of type or manufacturer — to deliver powerful analytics and streamline currency management. Highlights include:



Store Virtualization technology architected into the platform to enable rapid integration with systems and devices in support of the unique needs of retailers across varying types of stores.

New capabilities to support intelligent cash drawers and video surveillance systems.

State-of-the-art analytics and insights to reduce the cost of accepting cash and free up resources for revenue- generation activities.

“Our platform enables retailers to streamline currency operations, resulting in significant time and dollar savings across stores and corporate, which can then be targeted at making the in-store experience a true differentiator for them,“ said Darren Knipp, president and CEO of Balance Innovations.

###

About Balance Innovations

Balance Innovations offers the only enterprise currency management software platform for retailers. Seamless integration with existing devices and systems provides unparalleled analytics and actionable data to drive down the cost of accepting cash while freeing time and money to make in-store shopping the differentiator it should be today. For more information, visit http://www.balanceinnovations.com or follow the company on Twitter at @BalanceInnov.