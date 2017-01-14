Pixel Film Studios Releases TransFreeze Volume 3 for Final Cut Pro X

TransFreeze Volume 3 - FCPX Plugin - Pixel Film Studios TransFreeze Volume 3 is a self animating masking transition which allows users to reveal any object or subject with a unique freeze mask effect in Final Cut Pro X

"TransFreeze Volume 3 is a self animating masking transition which allows users to reveal any object or subject with a unique freeze mask effect in Final Cut Pro X," said Christina Austin - CEO of Pixel Film Studios.

TransFreeze Volume 3 provides FCPX users the means to create a unique freeze frame transition from one clip to the next.

To use “Cut-Out First” presets, choose a video clip and hold the position of the frame by using the hotkey “Shift + H”. Next, drag a TransFreeze preset into the FCPX timeline and align it to the frozen frame. Lastly, use the built-in masking tool to cut-out a section in the video footage and compound.

To use “BG First” presets, choose a video clip and freeze the first frame of the video using the hotkey “Shift + H”. Use the built-in masking tool to cut-out a section and compound the clips together. Place the compounded clip above a second video file to transition seamlessly.

TransFreeze includes a custom masking tool that allows FCPX users to mask out any subject with a few simple clicks. Start by hitting “clear” to reset the points and enable guides. Next, click around the subject to create a custom mask. To add more points on the mask, simply double-click along the bezier. To delete a point, hold down the “option” key & double click. To adjust the curvature of a tangent, double click on the point connecting two vectors.

TransFreeze Volume 3 features intuitive customization options that are located in the top-right inspector window. With an easy drop down menu, editors can control the direction of the animation. Creating a dynamic freeze frame transition in Final Cut Pro X has never been easier.

With TransFreeze Volume 3, editors can choose between motion blurred and non motion blurred presets. Motion Blur is an animation feature that simulates the illusion of real objects in motion to create a more realistic look and feel. Motion blurred presets can be slightly more render intensive so be patient when choosing in Final Cut Pro X.

