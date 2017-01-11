Mama Fu's Asian House Deploys Ctuit Software for Efficiency and Growth

“Overall, we found RADAR to be a robust, user-friendly tool that was easy to implement across a rapidly growing company.” - Lori Nauert, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis at Mama Fu's Asian House

Mama Fu’s Asian House specializes in freshly-prepared Asian cuisine, offering a unique, Flex Casual™ service model that includes a fast casual approach to lunch, with a transition to relaxed, full service at dinner. The menu combines the best from Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Korean and Vietnamese cuisine to offer guests an experience that is a world away from the every day.

Business Challenges

Mama Fu’s projects their growth to include an additional 100 restaurants over the next five years. Locations are expected in Texas and the surrounding states, along with franchises overseas.

“We were using spreadsheets up until our 10th or 11th store,” says Lori Nauert, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. “With our projected growth accelerating so quickly, we knew it was time to move beyond spreadsheet reporting to a more robust, automatic reporting system. Having to manually feed reports into the P&L was no longer an option.”

The Solution

Mama Fu’s began their move by integrating several of Ctuit’s Labor and COGs tools. They were able to benefit from the decrease in administrative effort almost immediately by eliminating the need for double entry into spreadsheets. Having better visibility into the data in ways that improve daily operations has helped them gain a noticeable improvement to their bottom-line.

The Results

“Overall, we found RADAR to be a robust, user-friendly tool that was easy to implement across a rapidly growing company,” says Nauert. Having side-by-side comparisons of all of their restaurants’ data at their fingertips enables Mama Fu’s management to make informed decisions based on immediate needs. Gone are the days of waiting from one to four weeks for data to be manually fed into the P&L. “This is especially important as we continue to grow because we want to make sure that our franchisees are successful. Having dependable forecasting and theoretical costing helps them increase their efficiency and profitability.”

In addition, Mama Fu’s has used the Prep Module to greatly reduce food waste. “Mama Fu’s offers chef-prepared, made-to-order cuisine using only the freshest ingredients. Our fast casual lunch guest expects their food to be served quickly, however, which can create the need for “over prepping” to cut down wait times. The Prep Module really helps us prep the right amount of food for the day and drastically cut down on waste.”

About Ctuit Software

