Easy stretching from certified personal fitness trainer and nutritional specialist Larry Holden covers the importance of stretching and features a variety of stretching techniques that can be done in 10 minutes or less. The book is packed with easy and pleasurable stretching techniques that would help prevent lower back pain promote relaxation and reduce post-exercise muscle soreness and stress. Stretching is truly a way to overall health and fitness. Easy stretching details all the benefits that this simple routine fitness program can bring to anybody no matter their fitness level.

Cardiovascular training helps participants lose weight, strength training helps build muscle and shed fat, Stretching helps prevent and rehabilitate sore and injured muscles by maintaining joint health. Easy stretching done regularly will reduce fatigue and help participants avoid soft tissue injuries. Easy stretching is designed to help users increased flexibility and stay limber resulting in greater functional movement.

"I decided to write this book on stretching because I could not believe how much my life has changed since I began practicing my own stretching routine twice today. I thought it was critical that I share my story with as many people with sedentary Lifestyles as possible, those who want to be more active but are afraid of injuries that may be part of physical activity. A full body flexibility program that's quick and easy to perform can also help a person reduce and avoid injuries. Proper stretching should be the first thing done everyday, easy stretching will get you motivated for the day with a spring in your step. As with any fitness program I remind readers to first check with your physician and get medical clearance before beginning easy stretching or any training program," Larry Holden.

