American Cruise Lines Announces 2017 Pre-Cruise Inclusions

American Cruise Lines Dining Room The complementary pre-cruise packages which started as a short term promotion in 2016 have been so well received that they have been extended all the way through the 2017 schedule,” says Kallie Biggs, Travel Agent Market Manager.

In the New Year, American Cruise Lines, the nation’s leading cruise line, is offering attractive cruise inclusions aboard their new small cruise ships and paddlewheelers.

The line is offering all guests traveling on the Mississippi River and Columbia River a complimentary pre-cruise package which includes a premium hotel stay and transportation to the ship. This not only makes getting to and boarding the ship easier, but also enhances the guest experience as our participating hotels are ideally located in each vibrant port of call.

Mississippi cruises that depart from New Orleans have several complimentary hotels to choose from including the Omni Riverfront and the Intercontinental St. Charles which are ideally located downtown, near the ship and French Quarter. Guests can arrive a day before the cruise and enjoy all the area has to offer then meet our transportation the next morning for a seamless boarding process. Similar packages are offered in Memphis, St. Louis, St. Paul, Nashville and Pittsburgh.

Guests on the Columbia and Snake Rivers cruises receive a complimentary pre-cruise stay in Clarkston, WA, but also have the option to purchase an enhanced package which includes 2 hotel nights in Clarkston (including one complimentary night) and a jetboat tour of Hells Canyon. At the complimentary hotel, guests can wake up on the morning of the cruise and view the ship from their window.

“The complementary pre-cruise packages which started as a short term promotion in 2016 have been so well received that they have been extended all the way through the 2017 schedule,” says Kallie Biggs, Travel Agent Market Manager. “Additional packages are being planned, including one in the Boston area.”

American Cruise Line is offering the pre-cruise packages, as well as additional complementary excursions, in an effort to create a more inclusive experience for guests in 2017.

About American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines is committed to continuous growth through an innovative ship building program that elevates the standard of cruising in America. The line has been continuously recognized for its new ships and for providing superb service to guests and travel agents before, during, and after a cruise. To learn more about American Cruise Lines, visit http://americancruiselines.com/home or call 800-814- 6880. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/americancruiselines or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/American_Cruise.

###