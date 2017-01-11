Brady SPC Launches Foam Sided Wall and L-Rod Spill Berms

Brady Foam Sided Wall Spill Berm Both the foam sided wall and L-Rod spill berms are collapsible for easy storage and rapid deployment to contain spills and leaks from tanks, drums, equipment, vehicles and other industrial equipment.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced its new BRADY SPC Foam Sided Wall and L-Rod Spill Berms. These spill berms are available in a variety of sizes and are designed to support spill containment needs both indoors and outdoors.

“When spill containment is an issue at your facility, or you frequently store and transfer fluid-filled drums, spill berms are an ideal solution,” says Courtney Bohman, global product manager for Brady SPC. “Both the foam sided wall and L-Rod spill berms are collapsible for easy storage and rapid deployment to contain spills and leaks from tanks, drums, equipment, vehicles and other industrial equipment.”

Brady’s foam sided wall spill berms are constructed of durable PVC and are ideal for small containment. They are available in a variety of sizes from 5-54 gallon capacity and are lightweight, portable and easy to clean.

The L-Rod spill berms are constructed with 30 ounce chemical resistant XR5 material and are ideal for larger, more durable containment, such as large containers or vehicles. Aluminum L-Rods at regular intervals are used to support the walls of the berm, but are easily folded to allow for entry and exit. These berms are available in a variety of sizes, from 650-2,695 gallon capacity.

Learn more at BradyID.com/SPC

For More Information

For Brady’s complete product offering, visit BradyID.com.

About Brady Corporation:

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2016, employed approximately 6,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2016 sales were approximately $1.12 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at bradycorp.com.