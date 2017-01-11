Corporate Educators Discuss How Learning Fuels Performance

The content will focus on creating strong, action-oriented, value-driven learning that can keep up with the pace of change and be a measurable catalyst for better business results.

With innovation becoming more critical to competitive advantage and a war raging for top talent, corporate educators are being challenged to rapidly evolve traditional training and development into strategic fuel for business performance. The demands and opportunities of this shift will be the focus of CLO Symposium17, a gathering of hundreds of senior learning and development professionals, corporate executives and human capital management experts convening April 24-26 at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa, Bonita Springs, Florida.

Human Capital Media, Inc. (HCM), publisher of Chief Learning Officer magazine, which develops and hosts the CLO Symposium, released program details for the meeting today. The conference’s eclectic line-up of keynote speakers and topics include:



Workforce Transformation: Steve Pemberton, Vice-President, Diversity and Inclusion and Global Chief Diversity Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Strategy & Agility: Susan Packard, Co-Founder, HGTV.

Innovation: Alec Ross, Author, “The Industries of the Future.”

Organizational Development: Robert Kegan, Professor, Harvard University Graduate School of Education, and Author, “An Everyone Culture: Becoming a Deliberately Developmental Organization.”

These thought leaders and dozens of enterprise education executives, L&D practitioners and industry innovators will keep the conversation going during two and a half days of dialogue on the theme, Learning: The Fuel for Performance. Their focus, according to Mike Prokopeak, HCM vice president and editor in chief of Chief Learning Officer, will be “creating strong, action-oriented, value-driven learning that can keep up with the pace of change and be a measurable catalyst for better business results.”

For the rest of the agenda, the magazine’s editors have scheduled panel discussions on critical issues, a wide range of workshops offering successful “feet-on-the-ground” solutions and “Voice of the CLO” interview sessions. Symposium attendees can earn PHR, SPHR and GPHR recertification credit hours through the HR Certification Institute.

CLO Symposium also coincides with the annual unveiling of the LearningElite, the magazine’s prestigious benchmarking program recognizing organizations that use exceptional L&D practices to deliver business value. The night before the Symposium officially opens, April 23, luminaries from the L&D industry will gather to honor this year’s top organizations during the LearningElite Gala, a special awards dinner and celebration.

CLO Symposium platinum sponsors are Development Dimensions International (DDI), DeVryWORKS and Emory Goizueta Business School.

For more information and to register, please visit closymposium.com