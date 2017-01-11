MaidPro Honored as Top Franchise for 2017

FBR 2017 Best in Category “Our franchisees are the heart and soul of our company. This award recognizes their success and happiness which is our ultimate goal as a franchisor.

MaidPro was recently named Best-in-Category within Cleaning & Maintenance by Franchise Business Review in its 2017 Top Franchises Report. Only 200 franchise brands had high enough franchisee satisfaction to make Franchise Business Review’s 2017 Top Franchises list. They were selected based on survey data obtained from over 30,000 franchisees representing more than 334 brands over the past 18 months. Franchisees answered questions ranking their franchise system in the areas of financial opportunity, training and support, leadership, operations and product development, core values (e.g., honesty and integrity of franchisor), general satisfaction, franchisee community, business lifestyle, and overall enjoyment running their franchise.

Chuck Lynch, Vice President of Planning and Development, stated, “Our franchisees are the heart and soul of our company. This award recognizes their success and happiness which is our ultimate goal as a franchisor. We are looking forward to further building the MaidPro franchise brand in the New Year.”

“Franchises that survey their franchisees realize that transparency and openness contributes to a trusting relationship,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Franchisee satisfaction ratings show you whether or not a franchise opportunity is really as good as it appears and fits your values and vision by providing insight into a system’s culture, training, leadership, financial outlook, franchisee community, and much more.”

Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Click here to watch the video about what it means to be an FBR50 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winner.

About MaidPro

MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 225 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2016 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was also named a Best Franchise to Buy by Forbes in 2015 and 2016. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.

To get a free estimate for housecleaning services from MaidPro please visit http://www.maidpro.com.