Each year BACnet International hands out annual awards honoring members whose contributions to the BACnet community set them apart. This year, as the main sponsor, BACnet International will be bestowing awards upon its members as part of the ControlTrends awards ceremony. This event will be held on January 29, 2017, 6:30pm - 9:30pm, at the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas, NV, just before the opening of The International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo).

The BACnet International Annual Awards are intended to allow members to recognize and celebrate the hard work, commitment and accomplishments of fellow members. There are five award categories: Volunteer of the Year, Member of the Year, BACnet Hall of Fame, Project of the Year and, new this year, Rising Star. The Rising Star award is designed to honor someone fairly new to the industry who has already contributed to the betterment of the BACnet International association and showed a commitment to the BACnet community.

“The BACnet International association includes a strong base of individual and company members and it is important to recognize individuals who, through their hard work and dedication, continually enrich the BACnet community," stated Andy McMillan, president and managing director of BACnet International. “We’re excited this year to be part of the ControlTrends awards ceremony, which is recognized throughout the industry as a pivotal event.”

The Project of the Year Award was already conferred upon The Chinese University of Hong Kong during BACnet Interest Group-China’s BACnet Golden Week in Beijing, China in November 2016. This project was honored due to the complexity of centralizing various building systems installed by 20 different vendors over the years.

The ControlTrends Awards were established to recognize the superstars and heroes of the HVAC and Building Automation Industries. Voting for 2016 recipients is available through January 15, 2017 and can be found here.

About BACnet International

BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities. BACnet International oversees operation of the BACnet Testing Labs (BTL) and maintains a global listing of tested products. The BACnet standard was developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and has been made publicly available so that manufacturers can create interoperable systems of products. BACnet International complements the work of the ASHRAE standards committee and BACnet-related interest groups around the world. BACnet International members include building owners, consulting engineers and facility managers, as well as companies involved in the design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning and maintenance of control equipment that uses BACnet for communication. For more information, please visit http://www.bacnetinternational.org.