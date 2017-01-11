Cyber Investing Summit 2017 Keynote Speaker Announced

Few people understand the opportunities and challenges of building a successful cyber company from the ground up better than John McAfee

John McAfee, CEO of MGT Capital Investments and founder of the global computer security software company McAfee, Inc, will deliver the keynote speech at the 2017 Cyber Investing Summit being held Tuesday, May 23rd at the New York Stock Exchange.

The Cyber Investing Summit is an all-day conference focused on the investment opportunities and strategies in the cyber security industry. Separate panels will be offered throughout the day highlighting publicly traded firms and privately owned entities. Speakers include some of the most prominent cyber security professionals, venture capitalists, private equity managers, chief information security officers, technology analysts, and government experts.

John McAfee founded McAfee Associates, the first commercial computer anti-virus company, in 1987. McAfee went public in October of 1992, raising $42 million in an initial public stock offering. By 1993, the company had licensed its antivirus software to more than 15,000 corporations. On August 19, 2010, Intel announced the acquisition of McAfee for $48 a share in a deal valued at $7.68 billion.

Mr. McAfee was named CEO and Executive Chairman of MGT Capital Investments in 2016. MGT is in the process of acquiring a diverse portfolio of cyber security technologies. The company’s objective is to address cyber threats aimed towards mobile and personal tech devices.

"We are excited to have one of the leading players in the cyber security sector deliver the keynote address at the 2017 Cyber Investing Summit. Few people understand the opportunities and challenges of building a successful cyber company from the ground up better than John McAfee,” said Specialty Investing Series CEO Lindsey Lachman. “Mr. McAfee’s experience founding McAfee Associates and taking the company public combined with his current role as CEO of MGT Capital Investments lends itself perfectly to discussing the future economic and security issues facing industry providers and investors."

Mr. McAfee has an extensive and varied background. In 2016, he ran for United States President as a member of the Libertarian Party. He is founder of Tribal Voice, which developed one of the first instant messaging programs “Pow Wow.” Mr. McAfee was employed as a programmer by NASA’s Institute for Space Studies in New York City from 1968 to 1970. From there he went to Univac as a software designer and later to Xerox as an operating system architect. In 1978 he joined Computer Sciences Corporation as a software consultant. In the 1980’s, prior to founding McAfee Associates, Mr. McAfee worked for the consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton as well as Lockheed. While employed by Lockheed, McAfee received a copy of the Pakistani Brain computer virus and began developing software to combat viruses.

About the Cyber Investing Summit

The Cyber Investing Summit is an all-day conference focusing on the financial opportunities and trends in the rapidly growing cyber security industry, which is predicted to exceed $1 trillion in cumulative spending on products and services over the next five years, according to Cybersecurity Ventures’s quarterly Cybersecurity Market Report. Panels will explore investment strategies, market forecasts, merger and acquisition potential, fallout from high profile security breaches, expectations for new presidential cyber security policies, seeding for startups, and more. Immediately following the panels, a cocktail reception will be held on the floor of the iconic New York Stock Exchange.

