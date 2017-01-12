The Stertil-Koni ST 1130 mobile column lifts, with a capacity of 29,000 lbs. per column Stertil-Koni is extremely proud to deliver the very best in heavy duty lifting systems and we anticipate that the new ST 1130 will be a real industry workhorse for customers who have very large, customized vehicle servicing requirements.

Vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni has once again demonstrated why it is the recognized innovator in the heavy duty lifting industry with the introduction of the ST 1130 mobile column lift – featuring a lifting capacity of 29,000 lbs. per column and 116,000 lbs. for a set of four.

This new model is engineered to deliver an optimal combination of extremely high-capacity lifting along with added productivity, efficiency and durability. And when Stertil-Koni says “big,” its means “real big.” Consider this:

The ST 1130, without any reduction sleeves, is designed for tires with an outside diameter from 79 to 88 inches; With one reduction sleeves is designed for tires with an outside diameter from 67 to 80 inches; and With two reduction sleeves is designed for tires with an outside diameter from 55 to 67 inches. With these specs and a fork length on the column of 25.5 inches, the ST 1120 is designed to lift very unique container handling vehicles – and more.

Further, in terms of ease of operations, these lifts are wireless, with no interconnecting communication cables required and are indeed mobile -- easily relocated in a maintenance facility by a single operator by means of retractable wheels.

In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni president, Dr. Jean DellAmore, noted: “The new ST 1130 mobile columns also contain the ebright Smart Control System, which features a full-color touch-screen control console, much like the latest tablet computers. In that way, all relevant lifting information is instantly and directly available to the person who needs it most, the busy technician on the shop floor.”

Like all Stertil-Koni mobile column lifts, the ST 1130 model also features as standard: overload protection; a dedicated mechanical locking system; and a fully automatic synchronization system that helps ensure proper, level lifting even when the front and rear portions of the vehicle have substantial weight differences – not uncommon in very large work, industrial and off-road vehicles.

The ST 1130 model also features a Multi Master System, equipped with a control box on each individual column. Therefore, lifting columns can be operated individually, in pairs or a complete set with the touch of a single button. What’s more, all columns are interchangeable, so they can be used at multiple locations.

The new Stertil-Koni mobile column lifts require no external power source to operate and communicate wirelessly for high reliability with no cross-channel interference. Powered by standard deep cycle batteries, they typically last up to two weeks prior to recharging. As a result, setup time is minimal because no interconnecting cables are required, and safety is enhanced, as the risk of operator tripping is eliminated.

Concluded Dr. DellAmore, “Stertil-Koni is extremely proud to deliver the very best in heavy duty lifting systems and we anticipate that the new ST 1130 will be a real industry workhorse for customers who have very large, customized vehicle servicing requirements.”

