EmpowerMX EmpowerMX Electronic Task Card allows real-time visibility of task cards completion and streamlines audit/record functions.

EmpowerMX today announced that it had successfully implemented and received FAA approval of FleetCycle® Electronic Task Cards for a leading global airline. With the EmpowerMX FleetCycle® implementation, the airline becomes the first 121 operator to receive FAA approval for both electronic routine and non-routine maintenance task cards.

The FleetCycle® Electronic Task Card system works seamlessly with FleetCycle® Production Manager, allowing the airline’s TechOps real-time visibility to completion of task cards and streamlining auditing and records functions. Through the Electronic Task Card module, mechanics easily record their electronic signature as they complete work instructions and access maintenance manual references directly from FleetCycle® Electronic Task Cards. Immediately upon completion, inspectors are automatically notified of which cards require inspection. FleetCycle® Electronic Task Cards ensure that no signature is missed and mechanic feedback is captured, thus minimizing auditing. Additionally, the fully electronic task cards are stored automatically, eliminating the time-consuming scanning and indexing process that paper task cards required. FleetCycle® Production Manager is part of the EmpowerMX FleetCycle® MRO, FleetCycle® AERO and FleetCycle® OEM product lines.

“We are extremely pleased that our FleetCycle® solutions support our client’s TechOps vision for ultimate efficiency. We worked closely together to achieve FAA approval, and we look forward to a strong and growing relationship with the airline family,” said Dinakara Nagalla, CEO of EmpowerMX.

About: EmpowerMX is a world leader in providing intelligent maintenance solutions for today’s aircraft. Its FleetCycle® software solution with its modules enables customers to significantly improve their entire maintenance operation. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Europe and Far East, EmpowerMX is uniquely focused on the aircraft maintenance industry and is managed by aviation maintenance experts. To learn more, visit http://www.empowermx.com.