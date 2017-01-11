HVAC BRAIN Now Carries Fireye Products

HVAC BRAIN, Inc. (http://www.HVACBRAIN.com), retailer of HVAC/R equipment and replacement parts, will now carry Fireye burner control products and replacement parts. This product expansion will allow HVAC BRAIN to serve the needs of customers in the commercial and industrial burner space.

Fireye is an elite manufacturer of burner management systems and flame safeguard controls. Their products are used worldwide in commercial and industrial applications, in facilities such as power plants, public buildings, food processing plants, and petrochemical facilities, among other applications.

Fireye designs, fabricates, and tests their complete line of equipment in advanced facilities. Fireye is composed of twenty offices worldwide, employing leaders in the combustion control and flame safeguard industries to bring superior products to market.

HVAC BRAIN is pleased to add Fireye products to their already expansive online offering of combustion control products. This addition will provide HVAC BRAIN customers with a wider selection of products to best fit their needs.

HVAC BRAIN’s selection of Fireye parts includes:



BurnerLogix Burner Management Control Systems

BurnerPro Burners

D-Series Burner Management Controls

Flame Controls

Flame Scanners

Flame Sensor Modules and Flame Monitors

Insight Scanners

M-Series and MB-Series Flame Safeguard Controls

MB Series Multi-Flame Control Systems

UV Scanners

Simplicity Integrated Flame Scanners

To shop HVAC BRAIN’s online offering of Fireye components, please visit https://www.hvacbrain.com/fireye/.

HVAC BRAIN, Inc. is a fast growing retailer of HVAC/R equipment and replacement parts. At HVACBRAIN.com, HVAC professionals and maintenance managers can find a wide variety of ‘hand-picked’ high quality HVAC products such as air conditioning units, actuators and valves, compressors, motors, and coils. With HVAC BRAIN’s tight vendor relationships, customers can choose and order products without worrying about the quality of products HVAC BRAIN offers.

Contact Info: HVAC BRAIN, Inc. 9545 Midwest Avenue, Unit A - Cleveland, Ohio 44125, 216-663-4822, info(at)hvacbrain.com.