"Baby you can drive my car." Worldwide Auctioneers promised a world-class line up of consignments for its inaugural Scottsdale Auction on Wednesday January 18 and it looks all set to deliver. Beatle John Lennon's personal 1965 Mercedes-Benz 230SL is just one of the exceptional motorcars slated to go under the hammer that evening, documented as delivered new to the British music icon in London in 1965 when The Beatles were riding the crest of a wave. Another celebrity owned car due to cross the block is an award winning 1952 Jaguar XK120 Fixed Head Coupe to be sold without reserve, once owned by the "first lady of drag racing" herself, Shirley Muldowney, also known professionally as "Cha Cha," the first woman ever to be licensed by the National Hot Rod Association.

Headlining the sale is a stunningly elegant 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America, one of only 181 left-hand drive examples ever produced, set to go under the hammer with an estimate of $1.2 to $1.4 million. "It is very rare to come across such a genuine Lancia and we expect worldwide interest in this particular example," said Rod Egan, Principal and Chief Auctioneer. Another exceptional car with a million dollar plus price tag attached is an outstanding 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L-88 Roadster, "race-bred, extremely rare, expertly restored and simply put, one of the finest and most significant L-88 Corvettes in existence today," said John Kruse, Principal of Worldwide Auctioneers. The Corvette will cross the block with an estimate of $1.9 to $2.6 million and is also expected to attract global attention.

Also slated for the Wednesday evening sale is a now storied "farm-find" 1961 Aston Martin DB4 first owned by famed voice actor Dallas Williams, recently discovered after an astonishing 45 years lying outside in the New Hampshire woods. Presented for sale as a veritable time capsule, largely as found, the car is a factory left-hand drive example with decades long single ownership. "As offered, this 1961 DB4 carries fascinating history and it truly marks a wonderful find that is certain to electrify the Aston Martin faithful everywhere" said Rod Egan. Detailed descriptions on all the vehicles consigned to the Scottsdale Auction can be viewed here.

The Scottsdale Auction is scheduled for Wednesday January 18 at 5pm, with VIP & Bidder Reception from 3-5pm. Consignments can be previewed daily onsite at 6460 E. McDowell Road from 9am on Sunday 15 onwards. The auction is open to the public. Admission by catalogue is $75, to include catalogue, VIP reception, admission for one and seating based on availability. Admission for one without catalogue is $30. Visit worldwideauctioneers.com for the full schedule and details on ordering a catalogue, bidder registration and general admission or call 1.260.925.6789.

Worldwide Auctioneers is also proud to be part of the Arizona Concours d’Elegance NEXTGEN AutoFest powered by Hagerty, a three-day festival inviting youth to learn about and enjoy collector vehicles, scheduled for January 13-15. The Arizona Concours d’Elegance is teaming up with Hagerty Youth Programs, RPM Foundation, Worldwide Auctioneers and other automotive industry organizations to present a fun, interactive event filled with learning opportunities. The festival shares its location with Worldwide Auctioneers on Friday January 13 and Saturday January 14 at the Scottsdale Auto Museum at 6440 E. McDowell Road in Scottsdale. Friday will feature the Hagerty Test Garage where more than 120 local fifth grade students will be introduced to a variety of automotive skills through engaging, hands-on STEAM-related stations including the history of racing, alternative energy and a mock auction hosted by Worldwide. Principal and Auctioneer John Kruse will present the basics of the automotive auction industry, discuss valuation and appreciation of classic cars and engage the students in a mock auction featuring a line-up of Brooklin® Model Cars. The public will also be able to get an early peek at Worldwide's exciting Scottsdale Auction consignments from 11.30 - 1pm at a special preview during ‘Cars, Coffee and Camaraderie’ day on Saturday 14, which is free and open to all. Full details on the Arizona Concours d’Elegance NEXTGEN AutoFest are available here.