The “Beyond All-Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” Grand Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit have been named among Mexico’s most eco-conscious hotels, receiving the Distintivo “S” recognition from the Mexico Tourism Board. The Distintivo “S” award is based on a global criteria of sustainability by EarthCheck and the Rainforest Alliance and is promoted by the World Tourism Organization and The Global Sustainable Tourism Council. The AAA Five Diamond resorts received the award for their best practices involving environmental programs, eco-practices and self-sustainability.

With an elite water treatment process and rigorous protection of its current environment, Grand Velas Riviera Maya is one of the most eco-friendly places in Latin America. The resort does not depend on any oil-based source of fuel. Solar panels installed on the roof of the resort in an area of 7,513 square feet generate over 191 million kilocalories per year, equivalent to 222 million+ kilowatt hours (KWH). In addition, co-generation electricity plants reduce dependency on local and countrywide energy sources, and a state of the art air-conditioning system reduces contaminating emissions and minimizes the consumption of energy. The resort also possesses its own water treatment facility to recycle water for gray-use irrigation and features a coolant-free air conditioning system, which emits zero atmosphere-threatening toxins. These are just a few of the environmental actions Grand Velas has adopted for its social and environmental initiatives.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit has also implemented internal standards for environmental conservation. Garbage separation, generation of compost, use of solar panels, taking care of green areas in public spaces, use of biodegradable products and beach cleaning are among some of its initiatives.

For more information on Grand Velas Resorts, please visit http://www.grandvelas.com.

About Velas Resorts:

Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit and Los Cabos have earned more than 43 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for their services and facilities include Virtuoso’s “Best Spa”, Conde Nast Johansens’ “Most Excellent Resort” and “Most Excellent Spa Hotel” and the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences’ 5 Star Diamond Award. Properties include Casa Velas, a boutique adults-only hotel and ocean club located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course, and Velas Vallarta a family-friendly all suites resort and spa located on Banderas Bay, both in Puerto Vallarta; the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, located five minutes from Playa del Carmen, offering the most sophisticated, ultra luxury all-inclusive resort experience in the Caribbean with jungle and beach settings. Opened December 20, Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. Velas Resorts feature spacious accommodations, spas, a unique culinary experience at a selection of restaurants, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness centers, personal concierge service, state of the art conference centers, extensive family programs, fully stocked mini bar and more. Velas Resorts are operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts, with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts. http://www.velasresorts.com