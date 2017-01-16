We look forward to a successful relationship with LightEdge. They are a unique, high-touch provider for our enterprise clients that need IT assets in the Midwest

StrataCore is proud to announce a new partnership with LightEdge, a cutting-edge cloud, colocation, and managed service provider headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through this partnership, LightEdge can deliver highly customized infrastructure services based out of its state-of-the-art data center facilities in Des Moines, IA and Kansas City, Mo.

StrataCore recognizes enterprise companies are looking to meet an increasing need for greater flexibility when it comes to their infrastructure services. However, many organizations encounter challenges with migrations or management of services due to a lack of internal resources. These challenges inhibit critical infrastructure changes needed for businesses to stay ahead in today’s economy.

This new partnership will allow for the expansion of StrataCore's service offering in the Midwest for clients needing fully integrated cloud, colocation, or managed services. LightEdge serves customers that demand compliant, secure, and highly available solutions. StrataCore is committed to expanding services in an effort to help clients meet their business goals, now and into the future.

“We look forward to a successful relationship with LightEdge. They are a unique, high-touch provider for our enterprise clients that need IT assets in the Midwest,” said Jay Schwartz, COO and General Counsel at StrataCore.

“Our partnership with StrataCore makes sense based on their client relationships, industry intel, and common business practices,” said Jim Masterson, CEO of LightEdge.

About StrataCore:

StrataCore is the premier Data Center, IT Infrastructure, Network Connectivity, and Cloud Services agent in the Pacific Northwest. We partner with the industry’s top service providers to save you time and money - while maximizing business results. We offer unbiased, custom solutions while maintaining a clear view of the competitive landscape to optimize contract terms and pricing. Our market intelligence, tools, and detailed vendor selection process provides clients with the necessary insight to make informed IT decisions. For more information, visit http://www.stratacore.com/

About LightEdge:

LightEdge is an enterprise-grade cloud service provider, colocation, and consulting company focused on the needs of businesses with sophisticated, critical IT requirements. LightEdge services are backed by industry-leading security, end-to-end customer care, and a 24/7/365 monitored NOC. Our comprehensive product and service portfolio provides top notch cloud, on-premise, and hybrid offerings through our state-of the-art local Data Center facilities in Altoona, IA, Kansas City, MO and (coming soon) Omaha, NE. For more information, visit https://www.lightedge.com/