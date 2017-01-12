Woobi speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects

Woobi’s award winning programmatic video solutions are designed to remove the barrier of entry for brand advertisers into in-game advertising, allowing brands to engage with players by reacting to significant moments during gameplay. Our technology enables brands to become an integral part of the gaming experience, providing game developers with superior monetization capabilities, a stronger user base, improved retention and long-term user LTV.

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2017 will be taking place between 16 and 17 of January, focusing on key issues core to the mobile games industry. Woobi’s session will be part of the “Monetize, Retain, Acquire” track, taking place on January 16th at 12PM.

“This Woobi session will provide developers with tools and tips on how to get more branded video ads into their games.” Says Chaya Sogoot, Woobi’s CEO. “We see premium brands acknowledging the potential of gaming as a huge advertising channel, and the technology is developing rapidly. We are keen to share our insights as for what is needed on the publisher side in order to take part in this trend. Woobi’s presentation will list what brands are looking for when it comes to gaming, and what developers can do to enhance their offering and results.”

Shai Sasson, Woobi’s VP of Games and Apps said: “We are pleased to again be speaking at this influential mobile event. I am looking forward to meeting you at the session - and to discuss in more detail during the conference“

More details on the event can be found here: http://www.pgconnects.com/london/