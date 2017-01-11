Peakstone Group Advises PepperJax Grill on Sale to TA Associates

Peakstone served as exclusive M&A advisor to PepperJax Development Company in connection with its sale to TA Associates. Peakstone also advised the Company on the acquisition of its franchisees and assisted in negotiating and structuring critical contracts and leases associated with the transaction.

PepperJax is a rapidly growing fast-casual restaurant offering “America’s Best Philly” and other made-to-order, customizable sandwiches and flavorful entrees. PepperJax currently operates approximately 40 company-owned locations throughout the Midwest.

"It was a gut-wrenching decision to select an M&A Advisor. I had been approached by some potential buyers and wasn’t sure if I needed an M&A Advisor. I ultimately picked Peakstone because of their restaurant expertise and the hustle and thoughtfulness they demonstrated. I had high expectations, and in this deal Peakstone blew them away. They executed on a successful strategy to find the right partner that shares our strategic vision for PepperJax and can help drive continued growth for the business. They were very thoughtful in how they positioned the business to buyers, managed the sale process and negotiated a number of important terms in the transaction. Their expertise, daily commitment, and creativity were essential to getting a great deal done," said Gary Rohwer, Founder of PepperJax.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.