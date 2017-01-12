AdamsTech to Install Second Penta Die Board Laser in Two Months

LTF 1713 Penta Dieboard Laser by AdamsTech By eliminating the headaches and driving the details for our customers, AdamsTech makes the process of acquiring this technology simple and smart with some of the best laser equipment on the market.

Today AdamsTech announced another installation of a Penta die board laser scheduled for the Artistic Die Manufacturing headquarters. This install comes as one of three major laser projects they have orchestrated in the past few months. After careful consideration of the best available lasers on the market, Artistic Die chose the LTF-1713 Penta Laser from AdamsTech as the most viable upgrade to their existing die shop operations.

According to John Wiley, the AdamsTech die making Product Manager for North America, “Anyone who has purchased and installed an industrial laser knows how complex and time consuming a project like this can be. Our reputation as a turn-key provider is one of the secrets to our success in this industry. By eliminating the headaches and driving the details for our customers, AdamsTech makes the process of acquiring this technology simple and smart with some of the best laser equipment on the market.”

Penta has been in business for decades and sells thousands of laser systems a year around the world into many different industries. The LTF die board laser was designed specifically for the diemaker and is capable of cutting a variety of materials. In addition to its versatility and excellent dimensional accuracy required for the die industry, the laser system boasts a small footprint, enabling diemakers to make a big impact with the LTFs smaller, more efficient layout.

While Penta is based in Italy, they have chosen AdamsTech as their die board laser distributor in the Americas because of their expertise with lasers and their strong reputation of having the very best service and support infrastructure in the industry. Their Boulder, CO headquarters is home to their equipment showroom, comprehensive parts inventory, and a staff of dedicated service technicians, enabling quick turnaround when attention is needed. With additional technicians based in regional service offices in New York, Missouri, and California, their coverage extends across all four North American time zones.

Committed to their Latin American customers as well, AdamsTech has a service office and showroom in Mexico City. They have fully-trained Latin service technicians based in Mexico City, Ecuador, and Brazil who facilitate support for their Central and South American customers.

More information on AdamsTech can be found at http://www.adamstech.com or by calling 303-798-7110.

About AdamsTech

AdamsTech sells, supports and services automated machines for the steel rule die making and die cutting industry. Their equipment includes SDS EasyBender automated steel rule benders, Penta die board laser systems, and Delta routers, rubber cutters, and sample makers. AdamsTech is a full-service, turn-key supplier of innovative solutions dedicated to helping their customers maximize the productivity, quality, and profitability of their die making operations