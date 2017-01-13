The Automation Conference & Expo From core issues such as cybersecurity and interoperability, to newer concerns such as how digitalization is changing industrial business models...this year’s event will address the topics that are changing the landscape of manufacturing and processing.

This spring, technology end users, experts and industry professionals will convene in Chicago to explore the latest automation technologies at the Automation Conference & Expo 2017. Keynote speakers include representatives from Caterpillar on augmented reality; WestRock on model-based systems engineering; and Snyder’s-Lance on cybersecurity.

Now in its sixth year and scheduled for May 23-24 at the Chicago Marriott O’Hare, the conference is produced by PMMI Media Group, publishers of Automation World and Packaging World. In addition to the above-mentioned keynotes, attendees will also hear from industry leaders on 3D printing and advanced manufacturing; designing custom apps for data transfer; system and device interoperability and the convergence of information technology (IT) with operations technology (OT). Leading automation solution providers will host tabletop exhibits and Technology Workshops throughout both days of the conference.

David Greenfield, Automation World’s Director of Content and conference program architect comments, “This year we’ve put together an agenda that covers an array of core issues affecting users of industrial automation. From cybersecurity and interoperability, to newer concerns such as how digitalization is changing industrial business models and the impact of augmented reality on industrial maintenance, this year’s event will address the topics that are changing the landscape of manufacturing and processing today and tomorrow.”

The Organization for Machine Automation & Control (OMAC) also returns with a pre-conference workshop on Monday, May 22nd for packaging end-users, OEMs, and automation and packaging professionals who want to learn more about implementing the packaging machine language PackML to increase productivity, integration efficiency and automation performance. Separate registration is required for the OMAC workshop.

Registration and details for the Automation Conference & Expo 2017 are available at http://www.theautomationconference.com or by contacting PMMI Media Group at 1-800-355-5595, ext. 1130.

